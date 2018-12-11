WATCH: Actors chat about ‘A Christmas Carol’ at the East Texas Now newsdesk

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Christmas spirit made a quick visit to the East Texas Now newsdesk when actors from Liberty Hall’s adaptation of ‘A Christmas Carol’ stopped by to chat about the play.
Bryan Knous and Novalee Welch, who play Mr. and Mrs. Cratchit, came by Tuesday morning and discussed the famous Christmas tradition and what is in store for those attending their adaptation.
The play opens Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at Liberty Hall in downtown Tyler and will run through Sunday.
For more information about the play or to buy tickets, visit Liberty Hall’s website here.
