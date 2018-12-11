VIDEO: Good Samaritans help Kaufman County deputy rescue driver from vehicle fire

KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A deputy with the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office along with several Good Samaritans helped rescue a driver from a vehicle that caught on fire Dec. 4.
According to a Facebook post from the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, the motorist was pinned inside the vehicle as it caught fire and the cab began to fill with smoke.
As Deputy C. Martin arrived, several individuals were already attempting to free the driver from the vehicle.
The deputy’s body camera captured the entire event as he and the other individuals began to work together and eventually freed the man from his vehicle.
The post said without the cooperation of everyone involved, this could have been a very different story.
The sheriff’s office said they have reached out to a few of those who helped, but have not identified everyone and that they would like to recognize those they may have missed.
The post continued, saying “Kaufman County is fortunate to have Deputy Martin serving the community. He has proven he has the heart of a servant and the bravery of a lion; we couldn’t be any more proud that he is a Kaufman County Deputy Sheriff!”
