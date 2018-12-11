Undefeated Lobos stay grounded, motivated

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A season ago Longview was in the semi-finals, only to lose to Midway.
So what is the motivation for the current 14-0 Lobos?
It was to take care of unfinished business and get past the semi finals.
Saturday night they get their chance as they play Amarillo Tascosa, coached by Kilgore native Ken Plunkett. And his Rebels have just upset Halthom, who was previously unbeaten.
Longview Coach John King keeps his players grounded about not getting so absorbed into being undefeated:
