Tuesday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and breezy at times. High temperatures near 60 degrees.
By Katie Vossler | December 11, 2018 at 6:25 AM CST - Updated December 11 at 6:25 AM

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Mostly sunny and nice today. After a chilly start, high temperatures will reach near 60 degrees this afternoon.

South winds will occasionally gust to 12-15 mph. Clouds begin to increase tonight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 40s.

Mostly cloudy tomorrow, but still mild with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. A slight chance for rain tomorrow night becomes likely by Thursday morning along a cold front.

Expect rainy conditions Thursday with winds turning from the northwest by afternoon and gusting to 25-30 mph.

A few showers could last into Friday morning with mostly cloudy skies by Friday afternoon and temperatures back in the lower 50s.

Sunshine returns for the weekend with a slight warm up to near 60 degrees. Another weak cold front arrives Sunday, but no real rain chances with this front.

