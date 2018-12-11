Teenage girl, father, identified as Henderson County shooting victims

From the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX - Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse is investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl and the shooting of her father as a homicide after they were found Monday with gunshot wounds to the head.
“At this stage, conclusions cannot be definitively drawn,” Hillhouse said. “We are treating this as a homicide.”
Beverly McBride, 17, was found on a couch inside a residence in the 20000 block of Woodridge West. She was shot in the head and died at the scene.
Her father, Gabriel McBride, 46, was on the living room floor of the mobile home. Also shot in the head, he was in and out of consciousness and airlifted to UT Tyler hospital where he is in critical condition.
“While we are conducting our investigation, anyone with information should call our Office at 903-675-5128.”
Hillhouse said he would provide updates as the investigation moves forward.
Justice of the Peace Milton Adams conducted the inquest of the female victim.
Hillhouse said his Office is being assisted by the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Rangers.