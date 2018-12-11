San Augustine back in semifinals for second straight year

SAN AUGUSTINE, TX (KTRE) - The San Augustine wolves are preparing for their toughest test of the year when they play the Mason Punchers on Thursday night in Waco with the winner will get to go to the 2A DI state Championship the following Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
After 14 games on the season, the Wolves have lost only two games. Mason is a perfect 14-0. The next loss for either team will send their athletes to the court to prepare for basketball.
“It is what it is,” Wolves wide receiver Tijay Thomas said. “We have to go lay it all on the line.”
San Augustine found their way to the state semifinals by beating rival Tenaha in the Region III final 43-17 last week. Mason beat Refugio 28-14 to earn their spot.
“They are a good team,” San Augustine Offensive Coordinator Tori Barnes said. “They are good in all phases of the game. They are here because they are good. This should be a good game.”
The story for the Wolves the past few weeks is “comeback kids”. In both round 3 and 4 they were trailing at half time. In both instances they rallied and won in the end.
“We go into halftime and we just turn up, like something hit us,” Thomas said."
The Wolves lost to Refugio in this exact same round last year. They are not walking into this game with any nerves.
“[That ranking] don’t mean nothing,” Thomas said. “We have to play the game and they have to play the game.”
The goal to get to state did not start back in August. It started the day after they lost to Refugio.
“The day after we lost to Refugio we went on Christmas break,” Barnes said. “These guys came back and went to work in the off season. From the off season we went to work in the spring with 7-on-7 and throughout the summer. They have put in a ton of work and they believe since day 1 they could be just as good or better than last years team.”
Kickoff between Mason and san Augustine will be Thursday night at 7:30 pm from the Waco ISD Stadium.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.