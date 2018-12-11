Putin, opposition gather to honor prominent rights activist

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, speaks to Lyudmila Alexeyeva's son Professor of Economics at Indiana University, Mikhail Alekseev, he comes to pays his last respects to Lyudmila Alexeyeva, the Moscow Helsinki Group Chair and human rights activist during a farewell ceremony in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. A Russian rights official says Lyudmila Alexeyeva, who was forced into exile by Soviet authorities after founding Russia's oldest human rights organization in 1976, has died in a Moscow hospital at 91 it was reported on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) (Alexei Druzhinin)