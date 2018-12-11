Palestine named among East Texas cities ‘like something from a Hallmark movie’

PALESTINE, TX (KLTV) - One of the things many people look forward to during the holiday season is the return of the Hallmark Christmas movies. A few East Texas cities apparently bring some of those magical scenes to life.
“I absolutely love Hallmark movies, in fact, my husband was very disappointed when he saw that 50-percent of our memory from our DVR was used up for Hallmark movies,” said Mary Raum, tourism marketing manager for City of Palestine.
There’s even more reason for Raum to celebate the holidays: Palestine was recently named among the top 10 'Texas Towns that Look Like Something from a Hallmark Movie.’ according to travel site Only in your State. Marshall earned the top spot, Nacogdoches came in 6th, Palestine ranked 7th, and Jefferson ranked 9th.
The designation didn’t surprise Raum.
“The atmosphere, essentially, and the context behind what we show to our visitors and guests is very magical,” Raum said. “We’ve got a lot of older homes and older buildings that, when they’re dressed up for the holidays, it’s gorgeous.”
Not to mention plenty of events that celebrate the season.
“Not only do we have the Polar Express, we the Grinch’s Lair, we have photos with Santa, we have the wine swirl,” Raum added.
But you don’t just throw some Christmas lights and fake snow on an old downtown setting and call it a day. Raum said there’s a feeling that makes this time of year more special in smaller communities like Palestine.
“Our community is so similar to many of those cities -- and I’m not talking about the romantic situations -- but it’s really all about how the communities come together," Raum said. “It always feels like those stories always have such a hometown connected hometown feel.”
So, Hallmark, if you’re ever looking for a location that’s already prime for made-for-TV magic, the city of Palestine is ready for its close-up.
Well, not everyone.
“In the background might be okay, but I’d rather just be behind the camera," Raum said.
The city of Palestine is also part of the Film Friendly Texas program, which means its certified as a filming destination (hint, hint Hallmark.) For a complete list of the Texas towns designated as ‘Something from a Hallmark Movie’, visit the Only in your State website.
