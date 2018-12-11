EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Mostly sunny and nice today. After a chilly start, high temperatures will reach near 60 degrees this afternoon. South winds will occasionally gust to 12-15 mph. Clouds begin to increase tonight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 40s. Mostly cloudy tomorrow, but still mild with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. A slight chance for rain tomorrow night becomes likely by Thursday morning along a cold front. Expect rainy conditions Thursday with winds turning from the northwest by afternoon and gusting to 25-30 mph. A few showers could last into Friday morning with mostly cloudy skies by Friday afternoon and temperatures back in the lower 50s. Sunshine returns for the weekend with a slight warm up to near 60 degrees. Another weak cold front arrives Sunday, but no real rain chances with this front.