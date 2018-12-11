Longview shelter offers option to sponsor animal without adopting

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center knows you can’t adopt every animal that tugs on your heart strings, so it’s offering an alternative to adopting an animal: sponsoring one.
A Christmas tree inside the shelter is littered with an assortment of stuffed animals which symbolize one of the animals at the shelter. Guests can choose any of the animals they prefer and, for a $50 “adoption fee”, can take the stuffed animal home knowing they’re also providing for an animal at the shelter.
“They’re real low maintenance,” said Chris Kemper, animal control supervisor. “It’s a good, fun, feel-good way to support the animals here at the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center.”
Kemper said the stuffed animals could even act as a gift for Christmas, but the important thing, he said, is that the toys serve as a reminder that you helped support an animal at the shelter.
“They can take something warm and fuzzy home with them, something to make them feel good," Kemper said. “And something that will remind them that they helped an animal in their community this Christmas.”
All of the money raised in the promotion goes towards supporting the animals in the shelter. For more information on the program, or for a list of adoptable animals, please visit the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center’s website.
