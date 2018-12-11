Longview Christmas parade set to roll Tuesday night

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - The annual Longview AMBUCS Christmas parade is scheduled to wind through the streets of the downtown area Tuesday evening.
A week after it had been postponed due to rainy weather, the parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the corner of Whaley and Green streets.
Organizers say the route will take the bands, floats and other entries in front of the Gregg County Courthouse before winding back on Methvin Street. The parade will end at Third Street.
Eight blocks in the downtown area are scheduled to be blocked by barricades starting at 5:00 p.m.
