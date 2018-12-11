LeBron's Lakers edge Wade's Heat in final meeting, 108-105

James is nearly three years younger than the 36-year-old Wade, and the four-time MVP is nowhere near retirement after signing a four-year contract with the Lakers in July. James' NBA-record streak of scoring in double digits reached 900 games in this game. The fifth-leading scorer in NBA history also passed Paul Pierce for 10th place in NBA history by scoring at least 10 points for the 1,162nd time in his 1,170 career games.