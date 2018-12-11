TYLER, TX (KLTV) - This creamy, decadent fudge is just as festive as it is delicious, with the addition of red and green candies! You can choose your own candy if you prefer something other than M&Ms, of course, to make it your own. Enjoy!
3-ingredient white chocolate-cream cheese fudge by Mama Steph
2 1/2 cups white chocolate chips
1 can of cream cheese icing (I have not used the “whipped” variety, so I don’t know if it’d work here)
1 cup of red and green M&Ms
Method:
Line an 8″x8″ or 9″x9″ baking dish with parchment paper (this makes the fudge easily removable from the pan with hardened.)
Place the white chocolate chips in a large microwave safe bowl. Microwave for 30 seconds, then stir, then 30 seconds again, and stir again. If not completely melted, go for another 15 seconds in the microwave, being extremely careful not to burn your chocolate, or you’ll need to start over.
Microwave the icing in the can (foil lid removed) for about 30 seconds, until it’s pourable. Pour it into the white chocolate, then stir together very well, until smooth and well combined.
Quickly add the candy and stir in; I reserve some to scatter over the top for decoration.
Spread into the pan, then chill until hardened. Cut with a large knife on a cutting board for best results. Enjoy!
