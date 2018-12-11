East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Increasing Clouds for the rest of the day today and through the night tonight. Mostly Cloudy to Cloudy skies expected for our Wednesday. Slight chances for a few showers by Wednesday evening, then the chances increase during the overnight hours, into early Thursday morning. Rain chances diminish during the day, then increase once again during the overnight hours on Thursday-into Friday morning. By Friday afternoon, rain chances should end. A pair of cold fronts is the reason for this rain. The first will move through Thursday afternoon and the second on Friday morning. Not much cool air with the first front, but the second will have some chillier air associated with it. At this time, there is a slight chance for a few flurries over the western counties of East Texas on Friday morning. We will continue to monitor this closely for you. Winds will increase out of the NW during the day on Thursday and remain fairly gusty through the day on Friday. Winds will likely be NW at 15-25 mph with gusts near 30 mph for this time period. Much less wind on Saturday through Tuesday. Weather during this time should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with cool low temperatures and mild afternoon highs.