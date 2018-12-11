East Texas Ag News: What to do with all those leaves

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - It’s the season of leaves and you may be wondering what to do besides burn them.
One option is adding them to a compost pile. It will take some time, but it will eventually yield back “black gold” or compost that will enrich soils and can be used anywhere you want plants to grow better.
According to the Texas A&M AgriLife extension service in Angelia County, you can also mow the leaves repeatedly to reduce their appearance.
You can also put them in between your garden rows. This will provide a dry walking area and eventually the leaves will break down and add nutrients back into the garden soil.
You can find more information on this program on our website: ETXAgNews.com
