Christmas Balloon Glow canceled due to weather

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A Christmas celebration featuring festive hot air balloons has unfortunately been canceled due to weather.
According to the The Great Texas Balloon Race’s Facebook page, the Christmas Balloon Glow has been canceled for Thursday. It is reported the possibility of rain has caused the organizers of the Glow.
They reported that at this time the event will not be rescheduled.
“Previous statements said there would be no ‘rain date’ or plan, but we will let you know if that changes,” stated the organization in their Facebook post.
The Christmas balloon glow is not an official GTBR event, the post says, but is being organized by local balloon pilots in East Texas.
