Man found dead in doorway of home in Tyler on Monday

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler police are investigating a homicide on Monday afternoon.
According to Don Martin, Public Information Officer with the Tyler Police Department, the crime occurred at West Barrett and North Gaston.
According to Martin, a neighbor saw a body in the doorway on the porch of the home, and called 911. Tyler police received the call at 1:40 p.m.
The suspect is an older male, Martin said, and suffered from at least one gunshot wound. He has not yet been identified.
There have been three similar homicides in Smith County in recent days; Martin says there is currently no information to connect the three crimes, but if anything seems to link them, police will investigate that further.
Stay with KLTV and KLTV.com for updates.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.