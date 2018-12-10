Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Tonight will be chilly with clearing skies and northwesterly winds blowing at around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow we will wake up with plenty of sunshine but temps will be near or below freezing so make sure you wrap those pipes and bring the pets in for the next couple nights. Heading into tomorrow afternoon, winds will be slight and slowly shift to the south with highs reaching into the lower 50s. Another round of freezing temps possible Tuesday morning but with southerly winds, we’ll see slightly warmer highs reaching into the middle to upper 50s. Temps will continue to warm with highs near 60 on Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance for afternoon showers. We’ll see a better chance for showers and a few thunderstorms ahead of a cold front and upper-level low that is expected later in the day on Thursday. It will take the better part of Thursday night and Friday morning for the upper-level low to move through East Texas, so slight rain chances will hang around for the first half of Friday. Skies will clear out by the weekend with temps reaching into the mid to upper 50s and plenty of sunshine.