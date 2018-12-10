Smith County Sheriff’s Office searching for individual who fled from deputies

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Law enforcement is currently searching for an individual who fled from deputies Sunday.
According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, and TPWD Game Wardens are searching a wooded area the subject ran into after fleeing from his vehicle on foot.
Other details are limited at this time. KLTV will update the story as more information becomes available.
