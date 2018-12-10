Smith County Sheriff: Man wanted after evading deputies Sunday

(Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By Christian Terry | December 10, 2018 at 10:23 AM CST - Updated December 10 at 10:24 AM

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a man who evaded them after a chase Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office, 26-year old Cody Keaton Kovarik is wanted for unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest.

(Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
The sheriff’s office said Kovarik led them on a chase Sunday before fleeing from the vehicle on foot and entering a wooded area.

If you know his whereabouts, please contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.

