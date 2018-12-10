Silver Alert issued for missing 85-year-old Lufkin man

LUFKIN, TX - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Lufkin man with Alzheimer’s.
Officials in Lufkin are still searching for 85-year-old Algianon Jeffero, also known as Moses Jeffero
According to the Lufkin Police Department, Jeffero was reported missing by his wife at about 6:14 p.m. on Sunday. Jeffero was last seen at about 5:55 p.m. Sunday, jumping the back fence of his own home at 802 Rowe Avenue.
Jeffero is described to be about 5′11″ and to weigh about 200 lbs. He is reportedly wearing a blue sweat suit and green shoes.
According to his wife, all but one door inside the home was blocked. She reported that Jeffero exited the house through the one unblocked door and then jumped over the fence. She said that Jeffero told her “he wanted to go home” before he left.
Officials searched overnight for Jeffero, using thermal imaging from the ground and sky in an attempt to locate Jeffero. Search and rescue dogs were also used. Despite their efforts, he remains missing.
Lufkin police are now conducting a “door knocking campaign" and asking residents if they have spotted him.
At this time, Lufkin police reporting their officers, along with the Hudson Search are Rescue, are combing through the area and actively searching for Jeffero.
They report that additional manpower has been called in to assist in locating Jeffero. The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office will soon join the police department in the search.
As of 10:43 a.m. Monday, a Silver Alert was issued by the Department of Public Safety for Jeffero.
The North Lufkin community is also assisting officials with the search.
The Lufkin Police Department asks that if someone has spotted Jeffero or knows information about his whereabouts to contact the department immediately at 936-633-0356.
