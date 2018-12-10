Palestine man gets 200 years in prison for child porn charges

PALESTINE, TX (KLTV) - A Palestine man has begun a 200-year stint in prison on child pornography charges.
A jury found Troy Kevin Mason, 51, guilty of 20 counts of possession of child pornography and then sentenced him to 20 20-year sentences, according to Anderson County District Attorney Allyson Mitchell. She said Judge Pam Foster Fletcher then decided to stack 10 of the sentences and make the other 10 consecutive, meaning Mason will serve a total of 200 years in prison.
Mitchell said Mason was accused of owning and distributing 1,542 child pornographic images.
Mason was arrested in March of 2015 at a truck stop in Mississippi. The arrest followed a multiple-agency effort to find Mason after he had escaped custody at the Anderson County Courthouse when he was arrested on a bond revocation for an original charge of continuous sexual assault of a child.
Mitchell said more information would be released Monday.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.