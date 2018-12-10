EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A chilly start with fair skies and temperatures near freezing. Mostly sunny today with light winds and cool conditions. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower to mid 50s. Fair skies tonight with temperatures dropping to near or just above freezing again. Mostly sunny and breezy at times tomorrow with high temperatures near 60 degrees. Clouds roll back in for the middle of the week and a slight chance for rain returns to the forecast late Wednesday. Better chances for scattered showers and thundershowers with the next cold front on Thursday. Northwest winds will be blustery Thursday afternoon. Ahead of the front, temperatures will reach the lower to mid 60s on Wednesday, but behind the front, temperatures will drop back into the 50s for the end of the week.