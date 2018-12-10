Marshall boy receives tickets to Super Bowl from Dak Prescott

MARSHALL, TX (KLTV) - A Marshall boy who lost his mother to domestic violence was given a special gift from a Dallas Cowboys player on Sunday.
Zane Dunn, 7, received two tickets to this year’s Super Bowl from Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott before the Cowboys game on Dec. 9. Tickets were also given to another child, Kendrell Daniels.\
“Today was a special day, an emotional day. I had two friends here, Kendrell and Zane, and they just mean a lot to me and just to see those guys before the game and just everything they’ve been through in their personal life," Prescott said.
Zane Dunn’s grandfather, Hank Hunt, confirmed that Zane and Prescott met earlier this year and had bonded over the fact both had lost their mothers.
Zane Dunn is the son of Kari Hunt Dunn, whose death at the hands of her estranged husband in a Marshall hotel room in 2013, ultimately changed the way the nation accesses emergency help.Emergency calls from the room failed because the phone system required an extra digit to reach an outside line. Kari’s Law, signed by President Donald Trump in February, requires businesses with multi-line phone systems to allow direct-dial to 9-1-1.
Prescott surprised Dunn and Daniels, who were on the sidelines, as part of the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year program.
