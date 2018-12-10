Jacksonville police searching for two people suspected of unlawfully discharging firearm

Jacksonville police and Jacksonville ISD police are searching for this vehicle. Police say one of the people in the vehicle fired several shots in the air near a school.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | December 10, 2018 at 10:30 AM CST - Updated December 10 at 10:30 AM

JACKSONVILLE, TX (KLTV) - Jacksonville Independent School District police are searching for two suspects, one who they say fired several gunshots in the air Friday morning near a school.

Monday, district police posted a bulletin on social media with an image of the vehicle involved in the incident, saying the suspects are wanted for unlawfully discharging a weapon.

Police say that at about 9:40 a.m. Friday, two suspects were driving in the 800 block of College Avenue when a person in the front seat stuck a firearm out the window and fired several shots into the air.

The incident occurred near the Jacksonville ISD Administration Building and caused the central office and a nearby elementary school to be placed on lockdown temporarily.

The vehicle involved in the incident is described as a late 90s-early 2000s white Pontiac grand Am, with a dent in the right passenger side rocker panel.

To provide information on the case, call the Jacksonville Police Department at 903-586-2546, the Jacksonville ISD Police Department at 903-589-2621 or Crime Stoppers at 903-586-STOP and reference JISD Case No. 1812S028.

