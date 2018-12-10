Jacksonville police searching for two people suspected of unlawfully discharging firearm

JACKSONVILLE, TX (KLTV) - Jacksonville Independent School District police are searching for two suspects, one who they say fired several gunshots in the air Friday morning near a school.
Monday, district police posted a bulletin on social media with an image of the vehicle involved in the incident, saying the suspects are wanted for unlawfully discharging a weapon.
Police say that at about 9:40 a.m. Friday, two suspects were driving in the 800 block of College Avenue when a person in the front seat stuck a firearm out the window and fired several shots into the air.
The incident occurred near the Jacksonville ISD Administration Building and caused the central office and a nearby elementary school to be placed on lockdown temporarily.
The vehicle involved in the incident is described as a late 90s-early 2000s white Pontiac grand Am, with a dent in the right passenger side rocker panel.
To provide information on the case, call the Jacksonville Police Department at 903-586-2546, the Jacksonville ISD Police Department at 903-589-2621 or Crime Stoppers at 903-586-STOP and reference JISD Case No. 1812S028.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.