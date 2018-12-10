INTERVIEW: TJC’s Danny Palmer reflects on 13 seasons as head football coach

INTERVIEW: Danny Palmer steps down as head football coach at TJC
By Michael Coleman | December 10, 2018 at 12:12 PM CST - Updated December 10 at 12:12 PM

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - After 13 seasons as TJC’s head football coach, Danny Palmer has resigned from that post. But he will still be on campus and involved with Apaches athletics.

His love of his players is why he’s been coaching for over 40 years, being that father figure for many. And says he loved every minute of being around the players. Now he’ll have ore time to interact with all students and not just his football players.

He’s hoping whoever fills his position will be loyal to TJC, loyalty is the utmost credential we have as people.

Its that kind of direction that helped his players make the transition when they’re finished playing sports.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.