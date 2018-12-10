Grazing demonstration with turnips

I first heard of establishing turnips almost 25 years ago when my dad spoke of the practice on large ranches he worked with that were west of Ft. Worth. There, they would use them jointly as wildlife forage as well as for the cattle. This pre-dates the bagged white-tailed food plot mixes that became popular several years back. If you look closely as the label, they’ll say that their seed blend is largely “brassica” varieties. Astute gardeners know that brassica is the family name for cabbage, mustard, turnip, broccoli, kale, rutabaga and more.