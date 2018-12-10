East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A very nice Monday continues here in East Texas. The is wonderful after a cloudy and wet period on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. More sunshine is expected for our Tuesday, then a pair of cold fronts are expected. The first should move through very late on Wednesday or early on Thursday with the second moving through Late on Thursday or very early on Friday. Scattered showers are possible during the day on Wednesday with the best chances late in the day and a few more are expected on Thursday with a few isolated thundershowers possible until the front moves through. Temperatures should warm up as we head into Thursday, then cool down a bit into the weekend. Friday looks to be partly cloudy and cool, Saturday, sunny and cool with a few more clouds on Sunday with the passage of a very weak cold front during the day. A few showers will be possible as well. Monday looks sunny and cool. Have a great week!!!