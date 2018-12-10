East Texas Ag News: Not too late to plant pansies

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - There’s still time to plant pansies. These colorful annuals will live through the Winter and be a great Spring plant.
They work especially well when mixed with bulbs. According to the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Office in Overton, you should choose bright and light colors if you'd like the bed to be seen from a distance.
In addition to pansies, hardy trees and shrubs can be planted this December, however, take care to water them carefully, not letting them dry out.
If you are planning to create a new shrub, flower or rose bed for next spring, prepare the soil now. Dig it up, remove the weeds, and work in leaves and compost.
If the soil stays wet longer than it should, add more organic matter, sand and soil and create a raised bed to facilitate better drainage.
