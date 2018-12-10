Crews responding to gas leak in Winnsboro, Christmas parade rerouted

WINNSBORO, TX (KLTV) - Winnsboro Police Department is responding to a gas leak in the 400 block of Main Street.
Police say Monday morning they received a call about a possible gas leak. CenterPoint Energy was contacted and crews found a small leak in a pipe underground.
Crews are digging up the pipe to make repairs.
Police say the evening’s Christmas parade will be detoured to avoid the area.
“The detour route is same as the original route, but with the parade turning left off of North Main onto Newsome St., then right onto S. Mill St., then another right onto Cedar, then left back onto N. Main. The route then continues its original path. Parade will start and end at the same time and same places as originally planned. We apologize for the inconvenience,” the police department said in a social media post.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.