Artificial dyes fading, but food will still get color boosts

FILE - This May 28, 2015 file photo shows cheddar cheese Madison, Wis. The practice of adding color to cheddar cheese reaches back to when cheesemakers in England skimmed the butterfat from milk to make butter, according to Elizabeth Chubbuck of Murray’s Cheese in New York. The leftover milk was whiter, so pigments were added to recreate butterfat’s golden hue, she said. (Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP) (Amber Arnold)