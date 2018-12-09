United captures MLS Cup for Atlanta's 1st title since '95

While that team laid the groundwork, Atlanta United carried the sport to unprecedented levels in North America. The team shattered the MLS attendance record a year ago in its first season, and then took the mark even higher by averaging more than 53,000 per game this year — a level of support that would fit right in with the Premier League or La Liga. The crowd of 73,019 easily eclipsed the previous record for an MLS Cup — 61,316 at New England's Gillette Stadium in 2002.