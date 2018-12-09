Tyler Rose Garden holds annual “Holiday in the Garden”

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -The Tyler Rose Garden held its annual “Holiday in the Garden” event Saturday with a visit from our very own Santa Scirto.
Families were able to see the Christmas lights throughout the garden, shop a variety of vendors, write letters to Santa, and of course get their pictures taken.
If you missed out today, don't worry the garden's holiday magic is far from gone.
From now through the end of December, the garden’s Christmas light display will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Wednesday through Saturday evening.
