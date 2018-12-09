Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: More rain is expected throughout the remainder of today with light to moderate showers expected for the northern half of East Texas. Rain chances will quickly diminish later tonight and we should mostly be dry by midnight. Cloud cover and northerly winds will keep temps tonight chilly in the mid to upper 30s. We’ll start tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies but thankfully cloud cover will slightly start to break tomorrow with partly cloudy skies by Sunday night. Sunshine returns by Monday but it will be a cold start with morning temps near or below freezing and highs will struggle to reach 50 degrees. Another round of possible freezing temps and sunshine for Tuesday morning with highs warming into the mid-50s by Tuesday afternoon. Cloud cover returns on Wednesday with highs near 60 degrees and a 30% chance of showers later in the afternoon. Rain chances increase to 40-50% for Thursday as a cold front is expected to move through later in the day.