No Ordinary Eggs

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Nell Burnett was known throughout Tyler as the ‘Easter Egg Lady’. Carolyn Rozell knew her as ‘Mom’.
“My mother started the business in the 1930s,” says Rozell.
Her mother began making the eggs for her older siblings and eventually neighbors saw them and began to ask for their own. Soon, the whole family was making eggs.
"It's a family affair and we worked on them most of the year."
Rozell made her first sell-able egg at 12 years old and has been making them ever since. To her, it was never a job.
"Well it was really fun. I always knew we helped the Easter Bunny, so that was kind of nice,” says Rozell. “We were assistants to the Easter Bunny and it was fun to grow up in a creative family. That was really nice. That was not discouraged at all to be creative."
Many families throughout Tyler began collecting eggs, including the Kerfoot Walker family. They have a collection of over 100 eggs, which they donated to the Smith County Historical Society for their new display.
Carla Lacy, the office manager at the Historical Society, says the museum is happy to have them.
“The exhibit just lightens up the mood and it’s a lot of fun and showing the artistic values that come out of Tyler, Texas.”
