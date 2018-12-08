TRAFFIC ALERT: More wrecks along I-20 EB near Lindale

SMITH, TX (KLTV) - A wreck involving at least two 18-wheelers has traffic blocked near Lindale on I-20.
There is at least one other wreck near the first wreck, and police were checking ona third. Officials remind drivers to slow their speeds on all roadways due to rain. Also, remember not to attempt to drive across roads that are covered with water.
Lindale police are at the scene directing or diverting traffic. No other information was available yet regarding any injuries.
Avoid the area to avoid delays.
