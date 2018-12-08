Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’re waking up to another round of rain this morning with light to moderate showers expected through noontime today. Rain chances will diminish as we head into the afternoon/evening hours for most of East Texas with the exception of areas near and north of Interstate 20 where another round of light showers is expected this afternoon. We should finally be done with the rain around midnight tonight. Cloud cover and blustery northerly winds will keep temps today in the mid to lower 40s. Tomorrow we’ll wake up to mostly cloudy skies with morning lows in the mid to upper 30s. Cloud cover will slightly start to break tomorrow with partly cloudy skies by Sunday night. Sunshine returns by Monday but it will be a cold start with morning temps near or below freezing and highs will struggle to reach 50 degrees. Another round of possible freezing temps and sunshine for Tuesday morning with highs warming into the mid 50s by Tuesday afternoon. Cloud cover returns on Wednesday with highs near 60 degrees and a 30% chance of showers later in the afternoon. Rain chances increase to 40-50% for Thursday as a cold front is expected to move through later in the day.