Kilgore police: 2-vehicle wreck on I-20 with multiple injuries has now cleared

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - Traffic is flowing again on I-20 just west of State Highway 42 in Kilgore after a two-vehicle wreck occurred early Friday evening.
A post on the Kilgore Police Department’s Facebook post stated that multiple people were injured in the wreck, which occurred near the 587 mile marker on the westbound side of I-20.
"KPD and KFD are working a two vehicle crash with injuries on I-20 MM 587 WB, just west of SH 42," the Facebook post stated. “Use caution traveling in the area.”
A Kilgore Police Department dispatcher said at about 6:30 p.m. that the wreck had cleared. He also said that were multiple wrecks near the SH 42 exit on I-20 Friday.
The Kilgore Police Department is urging people to use caution on the wet roads.
