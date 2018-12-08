Former NFL LB Killed

MABANK, TX (KLTV) - Isiah Robertson who founded House Of Isiah a substance treatment center, was killed in a three car crash late Thursday night.
The 69-year-old played in the NFL for eight seasons, was named a pro bowler six times, All Pro selection four times.
Robertson had just been a guest speaker at Grand Prairie High School, he had taken the football team under his wing and was very much attached to the team. In many cases helping some of the athletes getting into college.
Police are still investigating the accident.
Former teammate Jack Youngblood expressed his sadness on Robertston’s death recalling they broke into the league together.
