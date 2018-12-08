Former MLB Players Killed in Car Crash

VENEZUELA (KLTV) -Jose Castillo and Luis Valbuena former major leaguers were killed in a car crash in Venezuela late Thursday night.
Police have arrested four suspects believed to be the cause of the accident by throwing rocks at cars on the road way.
The suspects were found with personal belongings of the players who had just finished playing a winter league baseball game.
Police believe the players were targeted by the suspects. Castillo played for three different MLB teams including the Astros. While Valbuena is a former infielder for the Angels.
