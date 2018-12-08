First Alert Weather Day in effect through noon Saturday

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - First Alert Weather Day is in effect from now until noon on Saturday. It continues with an additional 1.00″ to 3.00″ of rain here in East Texas. Rainfall totals have already reached over 3.00″ over southern areas of East Texas, and it looks like the southern half of East Texas will get the higher totals through Saturday, nearing 6.00″.
Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and low lying areas will be the greatest risk areas, but some flash flooding in other areas will be possible as well.
Flash Flood Watches are in effect through Saturday for most all of East Texas. Please remain weather alert through Saturday, of high water.
Please continue to monitor the weather on our websites, our First Alert Weather App, and make sure you have signed up for our First Alert ThunderCall service. It is FREE of charge and will alert you of Warnings that are issued for your neighborhood. Here is the link: http://kltv.thundercall.com/
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.