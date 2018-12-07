Man who allegedly fired shots from vehicle, fled traffic arrest arrested

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A man was arrested in Paris, Texas after Game Wardens said he fired a handgun from a vehicle and led officials on a pursuit.
On Dec. 7, 2018, multiple agencies helped apprehend Timothy Ray Geraldon in Paris, Texas, who was wanted on outstanding warrants, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens.
Game wardens, members of the United States Marshal fugitive task force and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest.
Geraldon was wanted after fleeing a traffic stop Saturday night in Smith County.
TPWD says Geraldon was pulled over after he was seen shooting from a vehicle on a public road. When the vehicle stopped, a passenger fled the vehicle armed with a handgun.
Multiple agencies searched that night but were unable to locate the suspect.
TPWD game wardens said evidence at the scene led authorities to Paris.
Geraldon was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, deadly conduct, and evading arrest and booked into the Lamar County jail.
Officers from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Smith County Pct. 4 and Pct. 5 Constable’s offices, Smith County Fire Marshal’s office and DPS all assisted in the search.
