Sunny San Diego turns stormy, leading to flooded roads and street surfing

(RNN) – It’s a city known for having perhaps the best weather in America, but storms have left the San Diego area waterlogged this week.
One man even surfed through a flooded road in the city of Oceanside.
KGTV reported that some towns have seen as much as three inches of rain, with San Diego itself getting more than two and a half.
According to a 2014 Zillow survey, San Diego gets more nice days a year than any other major city. But this week’s showers have so far brought the equivalent of more than 20 percent of the city’s roughly 10 inches of annual rainfall.
More heavy rains on Thursday night left thousands in the county without power, flooded roads and forced the evacuation of more than 300 homeless people living in a downtown San Diego tent shelter.
“The water was like three feet high in places, it was really crazy,” Amy Gonyeau, the chief operating officer of the Alpha Project, which runs the shelter, told The San Diego Union-Tribune. “I’ve never seen it like that.”
According to the National Weather Service’s San Diego station, the San Diego River reached a peak of about 12 feet overnight, about a foot over flood stage.
It tweeted that most areas in the western, coastal parts of the county got more than an inch of rain.
“We even got about an inch of rain in some of our desert areas,” NWS San Diego said.
The storm had earlier passed through and brought flooding to parts of Orange County and the Inland Empire, an area east of Orange County and Los Angeles.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.