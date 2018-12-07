Newton to try for back-to-back championships after win over Daingerfield

By Stephanie Frazier and Caleb Beames | December 6, 2018 at 9:51 PM CST - Updated December 6 at 10:54 PM

(KTRE) - The Newton Eagles will head to the state semi-finals again this season.

The Eagles beat the Daingerfield Tigers 79-12 Thursday night. They’ll move on to play the winner of the East Bernard-Tidehaven game, which will be played on Friday night.

The Newton Eagles won the state 3A championship in 2017.

The San Augustine Wolves will head to the state semi-finals after Thursday night’s win over Tenaha.

San Augustine beat Tenaha’s Tigers with a score of 43-17.

This makes the second year in a row that San Augustine has made to to the state semi-finals. In 2017, they were defeated by Refugio.

Next, San Augustine heads to the state semi-finals where they’ll face the winner of the face-off between Mason and Refugio; a win by Refugio would make for an exciting rematch of last year’s semi-finals game.

That will be played on Friday at the Alamo Dome.

