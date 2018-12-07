Rusk Police investigating burglary at Rusk High School

RUSK, TX (KLTV) - The Rusk Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred Thursday morning at the Rusk High School Ag Shop, according to a Facebook post.
The department released several photos of the suspect in the case.
If you recognize the suspect in the photos or have any information about the case, contact the Rusk Police Department at 903-683-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 903-586-7867 (STOP).
The post said there is currently a reward of up to $500.00 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s).
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.