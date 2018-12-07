Rusk Police investigating burglary at Rusk High School

(Source: Rusk Police Department)
By Christian Terry | December 6, 2018 at 6:52 PM CST - Updated December 6 at 6:52 PM

RUSK, TX (KLTV) - The Rusk Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred Thursday morning at the Rusk High School Ag Shop, according to a Facebook post.

The department released several photos of the suspect in the case.

(Source: Rusk Police Department)
If you recognize the suspect in the photos or have any information about the case, contact the Rusk Police Department at 903-683-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 903-586-7867 (STOP).

The post said there is currently a reward of up to $500.00 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s).

