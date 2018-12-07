One dead in 3 vehicle crash in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - One person was killed in a three vehicle collision near Mabank Thursday night.
According to DPS officials, around 10 p.m., a Lincoln Limousine, driven by Isiah Robertson Jr., 69, of Garland, was traveling north on State Highway 198 at an unsafe speed.
The vehicle lost control on the wet roads in a curve and went into a side skid, coming to rest partially on the roadway facing west.
Another vehicle also traveling north struck the limo, pushing it into the southbound lanes of traffic where it struck a passenger vehicle.
Robertson was transported to an Athens hospital where he later died.
No one else involved in the crash was seriously injured.
