Jacksonville ISD: Central office, elementary campus locked down after shots fired from car

JACKSONVILLE, TX (KLTV) - The Jacksonville ISD central office and West Side Elementary were placed on a brief lockdown Friday after the district said several shots were fired in the air from a vehicle.
According to the district, a passenger in the car shot several rounds in the air while passing Central Office in the 800 block of College Avenue.
The district said as West Side Elementary was in close proximity, they too were placed under lockdown.
Jacksonville PD and JISD PD responded and an investigation is under way.
The district said all staff and students are safe and responded quickly to established protocols.
