Greece: More than 100 people detained during rioting

A hooded youth prepares to throw a petrol bomb at riot police in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 during a rally commemorating the killing of a 15-year old student back in 2008. School and university students marched in various towns of the country to mark the tenth anniversary of a fatal police shooting of a teenager in Athens that sparked the worst rioting Greece had seen in decades. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos) (AP)