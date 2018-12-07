Friday’s Weather: Chilly and rainy. Heavy rain at times. Temperatures in the 40s all day

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Grab the umbrella and the jacket. It’s a First Alert Weather Day thanks to rain all day. The rain will be heavy at times and a flash flood watch is in effect for most of East Texas through tomorrow morning. Expect temperatures to stay in the 40s almost all day long with a few places in the 50s in Deep East Texas. Some of the heaviest rainfall will move through late today and overnight tonight. Flooded roadways will be possible, so be careful and do not drive through any road covered in water. Rain will end by late morning in southern counties, but light rain and drizzle could stick around for the northern half of East Texas off and on through tomorrow afternoon. Winds will pick up tonight into tomorrow with wind gusts of 20-25 mph out of the northwest. That will make for a cold and blustery weekend with wind chills in the 20s and 30s. Sunshine returns early next week with a slow warm up back into the 50s. Another cold front and more rain will be possible by the end of next week.