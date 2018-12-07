Floods, mudslides as storm wallops Southern California

A pedestrian leaps across a flooded portion of the La Paz and Seventh Street intersection as a winter storm arrived, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 in Victorville, Calif. The second round of a fall storm dumped snow and rain that jammed traffic on Southern California highways and loosened hillsides in wildfire burn areas on Thursday. (James Quigg/The Daily Press via AP) (James Quigg)
By CHRISTOPHER WEBER | December 6, 2018 at 9:08 PM CST - Updated December 6 at 9:08 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The second storm in a week brought record-breaking rainfall to parched Los Angeles on Thursday, jamming traffic on Southern California highways and prompting evacuations in wildfire-scarred areas.

A mudslide shut down Pacific Coast Highway and surrounding roads in and around Malibu neighborhoods charred by last month's massive fire that destroyed hundreds of homes.

Kirby Kotler and his neighbors spent days before the storm stacking 18,000 sandbags behind their homes along the highway. But when heavy rains arrived, mud, water and rocks blasted through the bags and across their properties.

Kotler, who wielded water hoses to beat back the flames in November, used a tractor to keep the debris from entering his home.

"Saving my house once again," said Kotler, 57, a lifelong Malibu resident. "I'm more than a little concerned. If we get another blast of heavy rain there'll be no stopping the hill from coming down."

A Malibu Public Works crew clears a culvert on that overflowed with mud and debris on Cuthbert Road in an area burned by the Woolsey fire in Malibu, Calif. Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. The second round of a fall storm is causing flooding on Los Angeles-area roads. Snow has forced the closure of Interstate 5 in the Grapevine area between LA and the San Joaquin Valley. Closer to sea level, the system dumped rain that flooded highways and caused nightmare traffic conditions for commuters. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
Malibu officials reported no injuries and no major property damage.

At Hollywood Burbank Airport, about 15 miles (33 kilometers) north of downtown Los Angeles, nobody was hurt when a Southwest Airlines plane from Oakland skidded off a wet runway as it landed. The plane came to a stop in a graded area designed to slow aircraft that overshoot the runway, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Victorville Public Works staff redirect traffic on Pebble Beach Drive as they closed the roadway due to flooding, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 in Victorville, Calif. The second round of a fall storm dumped snow and rain that jammed traffic on Southern California highways and loosened hillsides in wildfire burn areas on Thursday. (James Quigg/The Daily Press via AP)
"As we landed, you could feel the brakes," passenger Grant Palmer told KABC-TV. "Then I started noticing the plane going sideways."

Palmer said he was prepared to tuck into an emergency posture while his unflappable co-worker continued writing emails during the rough landing.

Mud and debris fill the outfall where Trancas Creek flows into the Pacific Ocean in an area burned by the Woolsey fire in Malibu, Calif. Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. The second round of a fall storm is causing flooding on Los Angeles-area roads. Snow has forced the closure of Interstate 5 in the Grapevine area between Los Angeles and the San Joaquin Valley. Closer to sea level, the system dumped rain that flooded highways and caused nightmare traffic conditions for commuters. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
Los Angeles and the rest of Southern California sorely need rainfall. Virtually the entire region is experiencing drought conditions, with portions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties and areas along the Mexican border in extreme drought.

The storm provided a big boost in and around Los Angeles. The downtown area set a new rainfall record for the day with 1.9 inches (4.8 centimeters) of rain, nearly double the previous record set in 1997, the National Weather Service reported. Normal monthly rainfall for December is only a bit more — 2.33 inches.

Surf loaded with mud and debris that washed into the ocean from areas that were burned by the Woolsey Fire crashes ashore in Malibu, Calif, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. The second round of a fall storm dumped snow and rain that jammed traffic on Southern California highways and loosened hillsides in wildfire burn areas. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
While rain caused numerous accidents and backups on LA-area freeways, heavy snow forced the closure of Interstate 5 in the Grapevine area between Los Angeles and the San Joaquin Valley. The hours-long shutdown along the key north-south route caused backups for miles.

Motorists were urged to use caution on mountain passes, where up to 6 feet (1.8 meters) of snow was predicted at higher elevations.

A pedestrian walks past a 99-Cents store under light rain in Los Angeles Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. A fall storm is causing slick conditions on Southern California freeways but isn't expected to generate enough rain to trigger mudslides or debris flows on hillsides charred by recent fires. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Mandatory evacuations were ordered for hundreds of homes in Trabuco Canyon in the Santa Ana Mountains south of Los Angeles and Lake Elsinore neighborhoods in Riverside County. Both were burned in another massive wildfire earlier this year. Video showed a churning, muddy torrent full of tree trunks smashing down a bridge guardrail.

In Orange County, flooding closed several schools. Floodwaters also submerged several cars in Costa Mesa and rain partially collapsed the roof of a commercial building in Irvine but no injuries were reported.

A lone seagull stands in the rain on the Seal Beach Pier on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 in Seal Beach, Calif. The second round of a fall storm dumped snow and rain that jammed traffic on Southern California highways and loosened hillsides in wildfire burn areas. .(AP Photo/Michael R. Blood)
A portion of southbound State Route 170 in Los Angeles was shut down after mud flowed onto the roadway. Firefighters rescued motorists from cars stuck in a flooded intersection in the city's North Hollywood area.

East of Los Angeles, a 13-car crash snarled the morning commute for several hours on a rainy freeway near Moreno Valley but caused only one minor injury, authorities said.

A person feeds birds in Echo Park under a light rain in Los Angeles Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. A fall storm is causing slick conditions on Southern California freeways but isn't expected to generate enough rain to trigger mudslides or debris flows on hillsides charred by recent fires. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Firefighters also rescued a man from the flood-swollen Los Angeles River in suburban La Habra. Storm waters in the concrete flood-control channel have swept away people in previous years.

A couple walks under a light rain in the Echo Park in Los Angeles Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. A fall storm is causing slick conditions on Southern California freeways but isn't expected to generate enough rain to trigger mudslides or debris flows on hillsides charred by recent fires. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Follow Weber at https://twitter.com/WeberCM